One of the biggest legal battles in K-pop history recently came to an end as ADOR won the case against their girl group NewJeans on October 30, 2025. On November 12, 2025, South Korean news portal Star News reported that NewJeans members Haerin and Hyein had decided to return to their agency to continue their exclusive contracts until 2029, as directed by the Seoul Central Court. However, it has now been revealed that the remaining three members: Hanni, Danielle, and Minji will also be returning to the group. ADOR Wins Legal Battle Against NewJeans: Seoul Court Rules in Favour of Agency in ‘Exclusive Contract’ Case; K-Pop Group To Stay With Label Until 2029 – Full Details Inside!.

All NewJeans Members To Return to ADOR

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) ADOR confirmed the news through a statement which read, "NewJeans members Hyein and Haerin have expressed their intention to continue their activities with ADOR. After careful consideration with their families and thorough discussions with ADOR, the two members have made the decision to respect the court's ruling and comply with the exclusive contract."

ADOR Confirms NewJeans Members’ Return to the Agency With Official Statement

[NOTICE] 어도어에서 알려드립니다. 뉴진스 멤버 해린과 혜인이 어도어와 함께 활동을 이어가겠다는 의사를 밝혀왔습니다. 두 멤버는 가족들과 함께 심사숙고하고 어도어와 충분한 논의를 거친 끝에, 법원의 판결을 존중하고 전속계약을 준수하겠다는 결정을 내렸습니다. 어도어는 해린과 혜인이… — ADOR (@alldoorsoneroom) November 12, 2025

Later in the day, news outlet Herald Economy reported that NewJeans had officially reunited with members Hanni, Danielle and Minji, also joining back ADOR.

The three members released a joint statement and said, "Hello, this is Minzy, Hani and Danielle. After careful discussion, we have decided to return to ADOR. One member is currently in Antarctic,a which delayed the decision so we are forced to announce our position separately. We will continue to deliver heartfelt music and performances. Thank you." NJZ Formerly NewJeans Compare Themselves to ‘School Violence Victims’ Amid Legal Dispute With ADOR; Frustrated Fans React ‘Overdramatising Again’.

If things go as planned, this could mark the end of one of the biggest entertainment feuds in South Korea’s history. For those unaware, the dispute between NewJeans and ADOR began in 2024 after the dismissal of former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. With the latest developments, fans are now excited about the group’s comeback.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Star News, Herald Economy, ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2025 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).