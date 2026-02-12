In a major turning point for the long-standing legal battle within the K-pop industry, the Seoul Central District Court ruled on Thursday in favour of former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. The court ordered HYBE, the parent conglomerate of labels like ADOR and Source Music, to pay Min approximately 25.5 billion KRW (USD 17.6 million). The ruling centres on Min’s right to exercise a "put option," a contractual agreement allowing her to sell her shares back to the company at a predetermined price. ‘NewJeans Should Remain as a Whole’: Former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin Breaks Silence on K-Pop Girl Group’s Return to the Label, Wishes Them Success in Their Future Endeavours.

Court Rejects HYBE’s Breach of Trust Claims

The verdict, delivered by the Civil Agreement Division 31, dismissed HYBE’s primary argument that the shareholder agreement with Min had been lawfully terminated in July 2024. HYBE had previously alleged that Min breached her contract by plotting to seize management control of ADOR and making the subsidiary independent from the parent company.

However, the court found that Min's actions did not constitute a "serious breach" sufficient to nullify the agreement. While the judge acknowledged that Min had explored options for ADOR's independence, the ruling noted that, "These plans were conditional on HYBE's consent and lacked legal effect without it."

The court further clarified that raising concerns about "musical similarities" between NewJeans and other HYBE groups fell within the scope of her legitimate duties as a CEO.

USD 17.6 Million Settlement

The total payout ordered by the court exceeds the initial USD 17.6 million figure when including other former executives. In addition to Min's settlement, the court ordered HYBE to pay. 1.7 billion KRW to a former ADOR deputy CEO (identified as Shin). 1.4 billion KRW to a former ADOR director (identified as Kim).

According to a report by Koreaboo, the Seoul Central District Court said, "HYBE'S claim is dismissed and HYBE will be bear the legal costs. Furthermore, Min Hee Jin's exercise of the put option is legitimate and HYBE must pay KRW 25.5 billion."

Min Hee Jin and HYBE’s Conflict

The legal saga began in April 2024 when HYBE launched a surprise audit of ADOR, accusing Min of professional malpractice. This sparked a public and messy fallout that eventually led to Min’s removal as CEO in August 2024 and her subsequent resignation as an internal director in November.

During the proceedings, HYBE argued that trust had been "irreparably broken," making any financial payout under the shareholder agreement invalid. The court, however, emphasised the "significant financial losses" Min would face if the contract were nullified without sufficient evidence of a concrete executed plan to harm the company. Min Hee Jin Accuses HYBE AND BeLift Lab of Deflecting NewJeans’ Responsibility Amid Legal Clash Over Plagiarism Allegations.

Despite the victory for Min, the legal battle is far from over. HYBE immediately expressed disappointment with the ruling and announced its intention to appeal the decision. In an official statement, the company noted it would "consider filing an appeal after reviewing the court's decision," maintaining that its arguments were not "sufficiently accepted."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).