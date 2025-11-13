Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

One of the biggest feuds in K-pop history has finally come to an end after NewJeans members announced their decision to return to their agency, ADOR, following a year-long dispute. All five members of the girl group Haerin, Hyein, Hanni, Danielle, and Minji confirmed on November 13 that they would rejoin the label after carefully reviewing the terms of their exclusive contracts. Meanwhile, former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has now reacted to NewJeans’ decision to return to the agency. NewJeans Is Back: After Haerin and Hyein’s Return, Hanni, Minji and Danielle Also Announce Their Decision To Rejoin ADOR.

Min Hee Jin Supports NewJeans’ Return to ADOR

On November 13, Min Hee Jin released a public statement sharing her reaction to the decision of all members of NewJeans returning to ADOR. According to Koreaboo, she wished the girls well and said, "Yesterday's decision for the members to return to ADOR was a difficult choice made by them after serious thought and consideration. I respect and will support their decision. There were difficulties but I cherish the courage of the members who have decided to hold hands together and protect each other."

Instagram Post of NewJeans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewJeans (@newjeans_official)

‘I Hope NewJeans Will Become Stronger’ – Min Hee Jin

Further talking about the group, Mn Hee Jin said, "I can start afresh anywhere. However, I think NewJeans should remain as a whole, as five members, no matter the situation. I hope that the members will become stronger, that NewJeans will grow into an even better group, and most of all that all five members are happy."

Min Hee Jin on Legal Battle With HYBE

Hee Jin, who is herself involved in a legal battle with HYBE, the entertainment company that managed BTS, also talked about it and said, "The lawsuit between HYBE and me is entirely unrelated to NewJeans. I am doing my best as an individual and I hope the truth will be revealed. I kindly ask for your continued support."

ADOR Releases Official Statement on NewJeans' Return to the Label

[NOTICE] 어도어에서 알려드립니다. 뉴진스 멤버 해린과 혜인이 어도어와 함께 활동을 이어가겠다는 의사를 밝혀왔습니다. 두 멤버는 가족들과 함께 심사숙고하고 어도어와 충분한 논의를 거친 끝에, 법원의 판결을 존중하고 전속계약을 준수하겠다는 결정을 내렸습니다. 어도어는 해린과 혜인이… — ADOR (@alldoorsoneroom) November 12, 2025

Min Hee Jin Faces Backlash Over Her Statement

However, Min Hee Jin’s statement was not well received by NewJeans fans, who labelled her as the instigator behind the group’s feud with ADOR and accused her of encouraging them to go against the agency. Now that all members have returned to the label, fans feel that Hee Jin is trying to wash her hands off her involvement. ADOR Wins Legal Battle Against NewJeans: Seoul Court Rules in Favour of Agency in ‘Exclusive Contract’ Case; K-Pop Group To Stay With Label Until 2029 – Full Details Inside!.

NewJeans debuted on July 22, 2022, with the release of their single "Attention". They were formed under ADOR, a sub-label of HYBE.

