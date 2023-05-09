BTS and BLACKPINK are the two most dominant K-pop bands making waves all over the world. The Bangtan Boy band and all Korean girl groups have amassed a huge following with their music. Whether you are a regular K-pop follower or a newbie trying to figure out more about Korean bands, you have come to the right place to get all the tea. Read on to know about the latest news about your favourite K-pop music universe. 5 Songs Produced by Min Yoongi That Will Soothe Your Soul!

BTS' Suga Opens Up on Battling Depression

Rapper and producer from BTS, Suga is currently on a world tour to promote the upcoming album D-Day. The songwriter has spoken about his mental health crisis and fighting with bouts of depression. In his new song Amygdala he expresses emotions with sensitivity. In the song, Suga has written about his past accidents, misfortune and the effect it ended up having on him. He once again spoke about battling depression and how he is glad for his fans who make him feel alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

J-Hope Sends Greetings to Family on Parents' Day

Korea celebrates Parents' Day on May 8. BTS member J-Hope who is currently serving his term in the military, shared a nice message via handwritten note to his parents. A picture of it was posted a website meant for loved ones to stay updated with the Korean military. J-Hope writes, "Mom, dad, I'm greeting you in celebration of Parents' Day. Thank you for giving birth to and raising me. I love you. Your son Hoseok." Fans are once again in awe of the sweet gesture.

OMG...Hobi sending a message to his parents in celebration of Parents' Day in Korea 😭 pic.twitter.com/BHBooTZEF4 — jayvee (@uarmyvibe) May 7, 2023

Kim Taehyung aka BTS' V Solo Fan Meeting Announcements

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V has announced a solo fan meeting where 80 of the BTS Army members will get to meet and greet with the singer. Fans are of course, going crazy with the announcement. The meeting will take place on June 11, and there will be a registration process via an app. BTS' V's fan meeting in 2023 is one of the most anticipated events of the year in the K-pop universe. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the singer will drop his own single album soon.

[ENG Trans] According to the President Commisioner of Sinarmas Sekuritas, they are planning to held a fanmeeting with V in June, they have been planning this event closely with HYBE. https://t.co/SLepSZHWpe — Dita⁷ (@almostdita) March 1, 2023

BLACKPINK Jennie Stuns in Her Hot Photoshoot for Calvin Klein

BLACKPINK Jennie collaborated with Calvin Klein, and the result is stunning. The K-pop girl band singer looked stunning in her latest photoshoot and fans can't help but drop fiery emojis. She is showing her limited edition capsule collection in the latest shoot. She has given a personal touch to the pieces while also revealing her stunning figure in the photos.

BLACKPINK's Jennie stuns in campaign photos from her fashionable new collab with Calvin Kleinhttps://t.co/pf2AkriNWQ — JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 4, 2023

BLACKPINK Lisa Creates Record As First K-Pop Soloist To Reach 1 Billion Streams

BLACKPINK Lisa has shattered some greatest records and has made her mark in Guinness by becoming the first K-pop soloist to cross over 1 billion streams on Spotify with her album "LALISA". In just 595 days, and 2 songs, Lisa has achieved this feat. Fans are of course, beaming with her popularity and new record showering more love on her worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

These are some of the latest headlines from the K-pop world from the popular bands of BTS and BLACKPINK. Think we missed something, do let us know in the comments.

