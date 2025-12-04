Some celebrities celebrate their birthdays by throwing grand parties for their close friends and family, while some prefer to engage in charity activities and give back to the society that strongly supported their growth. South Korean celebs often engage in charity work, and BTS is one such group that always comes forward for a generous cause. BTS member Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, who marked his 33rd birthday on December 4, 2025, made a generous donation of KRW 100 million towards underprivileged kids. BTS’ J-Hope Donates KRW 100 Million to Support Families Affected by Jeju Air Flight 2216 Crash.

BTS Jin Donates KRW 100 Million for Social Welfare Ahead of His 33rd Birthday

On December 1, BTS Jin donated KRW 100 million (approximately INR 62 lakh) to the Namgwang Welfare Association in Busan ahead of his 33rd birthday on December 4 to help vulnerable locals. According to K-Media The Digital Times, the association's CEO, Park Do Young, said, "Jin's sponsorship this time will give dreams to children and youth in the local community. It will be a gift of hope to our neighbours."

Jin’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

The donation will mainly fund child and youth welfare projects and scholarship programs. It will also support the "Independent Child Support Program" for children. A Namgwang Social Welfare Association representative said, "We are deeply grateful for your meaningful sharing in the social welfare projects of the corporation celebrating its 80th anniversary. This sponsorship will be a grate help in helping children and youth in the Busan are develop their dreams and build a foundation for their independence, and it will be seed of hope for our isolated neighbours."

ARMY (BTS' fandom) quickly took to social media to celebrate Jin's generosity as her turned 33. One user wrote, "Beautiful inside and outside. Be like Jin." Another praised his compassion and wrote, "Jin always shows his heart when it matters the most. Small gestures for him, life-changing support for many others."

Fans React to Jin’s Kind Gesture

OUR ANGEL, WE LOVE YOU JIN ♥️ — SEOKJIN LATAM 🍎 (@LatamSeokjin) December 3, 2025

Mr Worldwide Handsome is an Angel!

Beautiful Inside Out

BEAUTIFUL INSIDE AND OUTSIDE BE like JIN💗💗 — 🌸mona 🌚🌛💞 (@forjikook1ly) December 3, 2025

'Super Proud of Kim Seokjin'

IM SUPER PROUD OF KIM SEOKJIN 😍 — JIN UPDATES 🍎 JINDAY🥳🎂 (@seokjin_updates) December 3, 2025

Mr Worldwide Handsome's Musical Journey

BTS' Jin, who turned 33 today, made his debut with the K-pop supergroup on June 13, 2013. He made his solo debut in 2022 with the song "The Astronaut", which became a chartbuster. He enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service in December 2022 and was discharged in June 2024. He dropped his solo album "HAPPY" the same year, followed by his second album "ECO" in 2025. The K-Pop superstar is now gearing up for BTS grand comeback in 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2025 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).