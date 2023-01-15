Neil Nitin Mukesh is one of the most talented actors of this generation. He is also a smart actor who made quick switches between industries to keep work flowing. Every time he turns bad on screen, it gets really exciting to watch. Even his debut film Johnny Gaddaar had him in negative shades followed by 7 Khoon Maaf, Players, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and more. But today we will talk about his Insta posts with his daughter Nurvi. His posts about his daughter just brighten up our timeline. Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday: 5 Movies Of The Actor That Prove Nobody Does Bad Quite Like Him!.

Here are a few pictures of Nurvi and Neil Nitin Mukesh that are simply adorable. Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday Special: Did You Know The Actor Played Younger Roles Of Govinda And Rishi Kapoor In Movies?.

The many firsts with your father

The rainy ride and the driver

The grandpa love

Father's favourite

Love you!

Neil Nitin Mukesh's pictures of Nurvi are really cute. We hope he keeps posting them and cleansing our timeline.

