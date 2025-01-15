January 15 marks the birth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr., the American minister and activist who was one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement. The day also sees the birth anniversary observance of Indian filmmaker, poet and journalist Pritish Nandy. Indian politicians Dimple Yadav and Mayawati celebrate their birthdays today. People born on January 14 are assigned the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn or Makar Rashi is the tenth sign of the zodiac, typically associated with those born between December 22 and January 19. It's an Earth sign ruled by Saturn, symbolised by the Goat, which reflects qualities of determination, ambition, and practicality. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that, we mean the famous celebrities born on January 15? Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 15, along with their year of birth. Capricorn Season: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes, and GIFs To Celebrate the Earthy Zodiac Sign!

Famous January 15 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Martin Luther King Jr. Pritish Nandy (1951-2025) Regina King Saifuddin Kitchlew (1888-1963) Dimple Yadav Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav (1926-1984) Rahul Ramakrishna Bhanupriya Mayawati Vikram Prabhu Neil Nitin Mukesh Ibn Saud (1875-1953) Skrillex Shane McMahon Pitbull

January 14 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).