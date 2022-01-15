Neil Nitin Mukesh debuted with an unlikely film titled Johnny Gaddaar and proved early on that he wasn't here to become just another good-looking hero. He was here to act. It's true that his movie choices post that didn't reflect the same but he managed to make an impact with his roles. New York saw him as an undercover agent who is torn between saving his wronged friend and his duty. Neil was brilliant as sweet-smiling, quiet guy who is unexpectedly thrust into a complicated situation. In Lafangey Parindey, he is a thug who transforms to realise the dream of a blind girl. He goes from being erratic and irritant to be a patient companion. Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday Special: From Johnny Gaddaar to Saaho, Best Performances of the Actor That Prove His Versatility and How!.

But then Neil found a genre that fits him like a glove. Being bad is such a good look on him. He adds a bit of style and panache to all the villanious roles he has done so far. So let's tell you about five such movies which turned him into a delicious devil!

Johnny Gaddaar

Some thrillers need to simmer and only then you get the real taste. Sriram Raghavan's Johnny Gaddaar is one such movie. The movie introduced Neil to us. His character is intense, sturdy and cool which the actor exhibited brilliantly. He plans a heist unflinchingly despite being rookie and when things go wrong, he doesn't shy away to show his true colours. It's quite refreshing to see a debutant actor take up such a risque role as his first.

Johnny Gaddar (Thriller) pic.twitter.com/XmvIK0aha1 — CineMaa Ka Beta (@I_HardikShah_) July 6, 2018

Wazir

Neil is a psychopath here and everything he does sends shivers down your spine. Yet you can't take your eyes off him as he does such a brilliant job of making you hate him.

look @ neil nitin mukesh's role in wazir and tell me you don't think he's the most attractive man ever pic.twitter.com/xWE7d5uMF8 — s (@xmetallicaluvrx) January 9, 2016

Saat Khoon Maaf

It's quite a feat to stand out as a baddie in a movie filled with villains and grey characters. Neil Nitin Mukesh played an army man is extremely possessive of Sussanna played by Priyanka Chopra. In fact, he is also deeply suspicious. Neil brings out these shades so easily that it gets really easy to hate and when he is killed, you aren't bothered by it at all.

Kaththi

The thing we were saying before - a stylish baddie, Kaththi has Neil doing bad deeds with much style, arrogance and elegance. Check out this scene where plans to get Vijay once and for all.

Saaho

Yet again a huge budgeted movie with Baahubali star Prabhas in the lead. It was marketed as his first Hindi outing. Neil still shined as a smart and cunning thief who is agile and quick-witted. Saaho Movie Review: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Thriller Aims to Go Fast & Furious but Peaks At Race 3 Level.

Swooning the audience with his mysterious look.. Here comes our first character poster ft. Neil Nitin Mukesh in a dashing avatar! 😎#Saaho #saahomonthbegins pic.twitter.com/UTItEPL3Dy — Ruthvik Yelagari (@ruthvikyelagari) August 5, 2019

These aren't the only movies that see Neil Nitin Mukesh in a negative role. There are several others but these are the ones which prove why nobody does being bad as nicely as him.

