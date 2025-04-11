South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun is facing widespread backlash for allegedly dating the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. The Queen of Tears star was embroiled in a major controversy after the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute released KakaoTalk messages exchanged between the two in 2016, 2018, and 2025. In addition, Kim Sae Ron's family also released a series of flirtatious messages they claim Soo Hyun had sent to her in 2016. In the latest update, it is being claimed that there is a high possibility that the texts from 2016 might be fabricated. ‘When Can I Hold You?’: Kim Soo Hyun’s Intimate Chats Wanting To Get Physical With 16-YO Kim Sae-Ron Revealed by Parents of Late Korean Actress.

Kim Soon Hyun’s Texts to Kim Sae Ron Fake?

Despite Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, denying the accusations and claiming the duo briefly dated in 2019, leaked KakaoTalk chats have left fans confused and speculating. Amid all this, the K-Drama star hired a forensic investigation team to cross-check the authenticity of the evidence and prove his innocence. On Wednesday, April 9, the Truebaum Institute released the results of a linguistic analysis in connection with certain questionable and flirtatious texts sent by Kim Soo Hyun in 2016. According to the experts, the messages may have been fabricated.

Kim Sae Ron

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김새론 (@ron_sae)

According to the linguistic analysis commissioned by Kim Soo Hyun, the analysis, which is called "author identification", notes whether messages from different years had the same author. The method analyses how people write, their word choice, sentence structure and style. Their analysis compared the texts from 2016, 2018 and 2025 and confirmed that the messages were from Soo Hyun.

However, their findings revealed that there is a high probability - almost 95% that the Kakao Talk messages from 2016 were fabricated. They compared the 2016 and 2018 texts and said that the probability of both sets of messages having the same author was only 8%. The messages in question included words like "I want to sleep with you," "When can I hold you," "Kisses," etc. ‘Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act’: South Korea National Assembly Reviews Petition To Raise Age of Consent to 19 Amid Kim Sae Ron Underage Dating Scandal.

Despite the court barring him from posting content related to the late Kim SaeRon, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho uploaded a new video saying that he has put his "life and reputation" on the line and said that Kim Soo Hyun did not date Kim SaeRon when she was a minor. While there was no solid evidence to prove the same, he said that the Bloodhounds actress was involved in a relationship with several people from 2016 after she turned of legal age.

