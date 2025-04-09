K-Drama star Kim Soo Hyun's minor underage dating scandal involving late actress Kim Sae Ron has shocked the South Korean entertainment community. The Queen of Tears star's alleged actions have triggered a wave of backlash online, resulting in heavy damage to his public image. The controversy also gave rise to a petition called the 'Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act,' urging South Korean lawmakers to raise the age of consent from the current 16 years to 19 years. In an effort to prevent statutory rape, the petition which has now received more than 50,000 signatures called for stricter penalties for rape. What Is the ‘Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act’? Petition Demanding Stricter Statutory Rape Laws in South Korea Receives 20,000 Signatures in a Day.

‘Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act’ Gains Momentum

A petition dubbed the 'Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act' was demanding reforms in South Korea's statutory rape laws has now passed the required threshold of 50,000 signatures triggering a formal review by the National Assembly's committee. As of April 7, the petition had crossed 51,000 signatures on the National Assembly Electronic Petition platform. According to the update, the National Assembly of South Korea is currently reviewing the petition.

The committee now has 90 days to decide whether the petition should be advanced in the parliamentary session for formal discussion. It will also determine if the petition is eligible for possible legislative action.

‘Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act’ Moves to the National Assembly

The petitioner who filed the 'Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act' on March 31 said, "The statutory rape of a minor only protects minors from 13 to 16, so he (Kim Soo Hyun) cannot be punished legally. Although the law defies minors up to 18 years old, the age limit for statutory rape which protects minors aged 13 to 16 allows paedophiles to evade the law. To stop this from happening again. I petition for the statutory rape of minors under the 'Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act". ‘Real’ Movie Controversy: Kim Soo Hyun’s Agency Responds to Sulli’s Brother, Reveals Late Actress Was Fully Aware of Nude Scenes in the 2017 Film.

Amidst the unfolding controversy, Kim Soo Hyun has maintained his innocence, recently holding a dramatic press conference where he refuted all the allegations. He also denied the claims that his agency, GOLDMEDALIST pressured Kim Sae ron regarding her financial difficulties.

