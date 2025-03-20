Speculations regarding Kim Sae Ron's marital status have intensified amid Kim Soo Hyun dating rumours. The duo's past dating records took a scandalous turn after claims emerged that the actress was involved in a relationship with a Korean-American man prior to a supposed marriage in 2025, taking the internet by storm. On Wednesday (March 19), controversial YouTuber Lee Jin Ho released a new video on his channel, Entertainment President, making serious new claims about Kim Sae Ron, further adding complexity to the situation. As per the YouTuber, the Bloodhounds actress' family is trying to suppress the details of her marriage to maintain the focus on Kim Soo Hyun. ‘15-Year-Old Treated Like a Gold Digger’: Lee El Becomes First K-Artiste To Break Silence on Kim Sae Ron–Kim Soo Hyun Controversy (View Post).

Kim Sae Ron’s ‘Marry’ Post From January 2025

In the video, Lee Jin Ho alleged that Kim Sae Ron's family has been trying to conceal the details about her relationship with a mystery man and potential pregnancy. He claimed that in in January 2025, Kim Sae Ron shared a series of pictures with a mystery man (whose face was blurred) accompanied by the caption, "Marry". The post was removed shortly after it was published. The actress' agency later explained that the images were simply from a concept shoot.

Kim Sae Ron’s Now Deleted IG Post From Jan 2025

Kim Sae Ron’s Leaked Voice Recordings

Lee Jin Ho also disclosed a recorded conversation between Kim Sae Ron and previous agency staff members regarding the photos. During the exchange, the actress allegedly said that she wasn't the one who uploaded the photos. It was her boyfriend who posted the pictures after they had a fight. When the staff member asked whether she was married, Kim Sae Ron admitted to having a complicated dating history.

Watch Lee Jin Ho’s Latest YouTube Video:

The actress said, "I met my ex-boyfriend. I broke up and told him that I had a boyfriend. I broke up with my boyfriend and wasn't going to get married, but I got pregnant. I got rid of the baby. He threatened me with the baby, so I got married." According to reports, the man in the photos with Kim Sae Ron was a Korean-American working at a conglomerate in New York.

Kim Sae Ron

In the recordings, Kim Sae Ron was also heard explaining her switch from KakaoTalk to Telegram, revealing that her boyfriend had access to all her social media handles. She said, "Until I started using Telegram, I was powerless. I uploaded that photo after my boyfriend argued with me about it and said, 'I don't know what you're hiding your marriage'." ‘Stop Playing These Childish Games’: Kim Sae Ron’s Father Slams Kim Soo Hyun’s Agency and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho in New Statement.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae Ron's family recently filed a lawsuit against Lee Jin Ho for his recent coverage of the controversy. They also accused Kim Soo Hyun of dating the late actress when she was just 15.

