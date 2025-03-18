In the wake of actress Kim Sae Ron's tragic demise in February, K-Drama star Kim Soo Hyun has become the centre of a controversy that seems to be escalating with each passing day. Allegations from the late actress' family regarding a past relationship between the two have caused a massive backlash on social media, with K-Netizens demanding a ban on the Queen of Tears star. Now, Mr Plankton actress Lee El has become the first Korean artiste to share a message in the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. ‘Stop Playing These Childish Games’: Kim Sae Ron’s Father Slams Kim Soo Hyun’s Agency and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho in New Statement.

Actress Lee El has now spoken out against the scrutiny faced by child actors following the recent controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. Taking to her X (previously Twitter) handle on Monday (March 17), the actress penned a note in Korean, which translates to, "A 9-year-old who doesn't know anything is being pushed around by their parents, and a 15-year-old is treated like a gold digger because they know everything about the world."

9살은 아무것도 모르고 부모 등쌀에 떠밀려온 아이이고 15살은 세상 다 알아서 꽃뱀 취급합니까 — 2L (@2L_ibnida) March 17, 2025

Without mentioning anyone's name, the My Liberation Notes actress questioned the double standards in how society perceives minors. As per South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz, Lee El's post appears to address the way Kim Sae Ron has been portrayed in the whole matter. Many have also blamed the late actress and her parents. Even netizens were convinced that the actress extended her support to Kim Sae Ron. Kim Soo Hyun’s Agency Finally CONFIRMS ‘Queen of Tears’ Star’s Past Relationship With Kim Sae Ron, Clarifies They Were Both Legal Adults While Dating.

Bravo

Meanwhile, Kim Sae Ron's family took legal action on March 17 by filing a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, who accused the late actress of fabricating her dating rumours. They have also demanded an apology from Kim Soo Hyun's side. They also accused GOLDMEDALIST of pressuring the late actress with legal notices demanding financial compensation after the DUI case.

