The late musician Chester Bennington's kid, Draven Bennington, has turned a leaf on a new chapter. The 22-year-old son of the Linkin Park frontman, who died by suicide in 2017, shared in a February 14 Instagram post for Valentine's Day that they "came out as transgender" last year.

They also shared that they are in the process of transitioning, noting it was "the perfect time to show some love to myself”, reports People magazine. “For a long time, I tried to be someone, someone I truly wasn’t on the inside”, Draven wrote in the post. “Ignoring it worked for a while, but continuously coming to the crossroads of being happy or being complacent was one I couldn’t keep choosing”.

They added, "In August of last year, I decided to take the path of happiness and being true to myself. I came out as transgender and started hormone replacement therapy, and it has been the best decision I've ever made in my life". As per People, Draven said that they have received support from family and friends, and especially from their mother, Samantha Bennington. "I love each and every one of you who have shown me nothing but love and respect and see me for who I truly am", they wrote. "With all the support and love I've received, I've built the strength to love myself. This is why I'm choosing to no longer hide who I am. Love is love".

The musician concluded the post, as they added, “Happy Valentine’s Day”. Draven previously opened up about what it was like touring with their dad’s rock band in the Paramount+ series Family Legacy, recalling that the family would spend quality time on the band’s off days. "One of our biggest things that we would do together (was) to go rock climbing. And it would be me and my little brother, Tyler, and that would usually be our thing. Every now and then, we'd go out and go rock climbing at this place, Hangar 18. It was just one of our favorite things", Draven said.

