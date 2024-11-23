Khalid has opened up about his sexuality for the very first time. The American singer-songwriter known for hits like "Better" and "Young Dumb & Broke" came out as gay through a post on social media. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, the 26-year-old posted a rainbow flag emoji and wrote, "There yall go. next topic please lol". In another tweet, Khalid added, "I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me love yall." Khalid who has always been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community spoke about his sexuality publicly for the very first time. UK Singer Tulisa Comes Out As Demisexual: From Renée Rapp to Sophia Bush, Here Are Few Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their LGBTQ+ Identity in 2024.

‘Better’ Singer Khalid Opens Up About His Sexuality

🏳️‍🌈!!! there yall go. next topic please lol — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 22, 2024

Khalid ‘Not Ashamed’ of His Sexuality

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

