The producers of Adivi Sesh-starrer Major have asked the distributors and exhibitors to keep ticket prices as low as possible for both single screens and multiplexes across the Telugu states. Adivi Sesh, who reprises Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major, took to his Twitter to make an announcement regarding the same as well. Major New Release Date: Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar’s Film Produced by Mahesh Babu To Hit the Big Screens on June 3, 2022!

"It is our movie. So, we decided to give you the LOWEST PRICES for ANY film post pandemic. Sharing my love, sharing my heart," Adivi Sesh wrote on his Twitter timeline. In Telangana, movie ticket prices for the Shashi Kiran Tikka's directorial have been set at around Rs 150 per single screen and Rs 195 per multiplex. Major: Makers Of Adivi Sesh’s Film Teams Up With BookMyShow For Exclusive Previews Ahead Of Its Official Release On June 3.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#MajorTheFilm MANA cinema. So, we decided to give you the LOWEST PRICES for ANY film post pandemic. https://t.co/aAUhmKEO9u Sharing my love ❤️ Sharing my heart. pic.twitter.com/wWPHLD4GOK — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) May 27, 2022

In Andhra Pradesh, however, Major will earn Rs 147 for single screens and Rs 177 for multiplexes. The decision was made to appeal to the family audience in order for the story of a martyr to reach every person in the country. Major is co-produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainments. Major will be released in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam theatres on June 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2022 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).