My Fault aka Culpa Mia Movie Review: Steaming chemistry, classic 'opposites attract' trope with a billionaire bad boy and a supposedly naive small-town girl, and some unexpected twists, turns and unresolved trauma that have you gripped - on paper, everything about My Fault or Culpa mía works. The one catch? The romance actually revolves around Noah (Nicole Wallace) and her stepbrother Nick (Gabriel Guevara). While many are calling this forbidden love another layer that adds to the story, My Fault openly brings up the possible incest as well as other problematic plot points. 'War' in My Fault aka Culpa Mia: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's Action Scene Shown in Popular Spanish Film on Prime! (Watch Video).

My Fault is directed by Domingo González in his directorial feature-length debut and is based on the Wattpad story of the same name by Mercedes Ron (which was then turned into a trilogy). With a run time of 1 hour 57 minutes, My Fault has aspects that work in its favour. The movie begins with Noah relocating to a new city with her mother (who recently married Nick’s father). She is leaving behind her boyfriend, her best friend and a life she built for herself. And even though she is heartbroken and angry at moving to this new place, her interest is immediately peaked when she first meets Nick (never matter he goes on to threaten her with his giant dog).

Watch the Trailer of My Fault:

One thing is clear and undeniable - Nicole and Gabriel have a strong chemistry and they encapsulate you anytime they are on screen. Whether it is close interactions, stolen looks or random unexplainable feelings of jealousy or protectiveness, the actors nail every emotion easily. But the biggest flaw in My Fault has to be the forbidden part of the relationship that one really tries hard to forget. Extraction 2 Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth's Netflix Film Impresses With Its Well-Choreographed Action Scenes.

But right from the introduction, both Nick and Noah repeatedly remind audiences that they are, in fact, siblings. From Nick calling Noah 'Baby Sis' right before a steaming close-up scene or Noah reminding Nick, “Dan will see us” (Dan is Noah's ex-boyfriend), followed by "If our parents catch us, it'll be game over," before they make out in the pool, the constant reminders that the leads keep throwing around continues to make the audience feel uncomfortable. Even if one does argue that on technical grounds, they have no blood relations, nor have they grown up together, and therefore their relationship can work. The idea of Nick calling Noah “Baby sis” before kissing her does push things to an edge.

Beyond the forbidden part of the love story, another thing that My Fault gets wrong is it tries to do too much at once. From Fast & Furious inspired car races to underground boxing rings to abusive childhood and court cases and wanted criminals - the movie tries to fit too many subplots together and, in doing so, fails to make a strong statement in either one of them.

Final Thoughts

Overall, if you are okay with the depiction of possible incest and have two hours to spare, My Fault may be a one-time watch for you. If you do not enjoy movies that are predictable and are quite uncomfortable with the themes, then it's best to skip this film. My Fault is streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: 2.0

