Sidharth Anand, the mastermind behind the high-octane action flick War, has achieved yet another feat. The adrenaline-pumping stunts from the movie, featuring the dynamic duo Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, have garnered international attention and are now being featured in a popular Spanish film on Prime called My Fault AKA Culpa Mia! The heart-stopping action sequence, originally created by Sidharth Anand for War, has made its way into this Spanish production, leaving audiences awestruck. The actors from My Fault express their awe and amazement at the high-flying stunts performed by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War. One actor even goes as far as claiming the scene to be impossible, questioning the boundaries of what can be achieved on the silver screen. War Movie: Review, Cast, Box Office Collection, Budget, Story, Trailer, Music of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Film.

Check Out The Video Here:

Sidharth Anand mass 😜🔥🔥 His movie (War) stunts being used in foreign films... pic.twitter.com/KbRnUuAmC3 — विश्‍वास  (@vishwaskverma) June 9, 2023

