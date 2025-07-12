YouTuber and popular social media creator Gaurav Taneja, better known as Flying Beast, celebrated his 39th birthday on July 9. However, the pilot and nutritionist was left without a cake on his special day due to heavy rains in Gurugram. To make up for the cancelled delivery, the food delivery company sent Gaurav a special gift hamper along with a letter. He revealed this through a post on social media. However, netizens reacting to the post pointed out the disparity in treatment between regular customers and influencers. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Is Host Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Participating in Controversial Reality Show’s Upcoming Season? Check Out Full List of Potential Contestants of ‘BB 19’.

Zomato Surprises Gaurav Taneja With Hamper After Missed Birthday Cake Order

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on July 10, Gaurav Taneja shared that his birthday cake order made on July 9 on Zomato was cancelled due to heavy rains in Gurugram. But the sweet gesture by the food delivery platform the next day deserved praise. Sharing the hamper and note sent by Zomato, Taneja wrote, "My Birthday Cake got cancelled by @zomato yesterday (heavy rains). So today they sent this!"

Gaurav Taneja Thanks Zomato for the Sweet Gesture

My Birthday Cake got cancelled by @zomato yesterday (heavy rains) So today they sent this !! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dkaiirAcMP — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 10, 2025

The note sent by Zomato read, "Dear Flying Beast, I'm so sorry that your cake got cancelled yesterday. We truly messed up and were really sorry. You've always shown us so much love. So, today on your special day (and ours too), we wanted to send some back in your style." To make up for it, and knowing his love for tea, they sent him a special chai hamper.

Netizens React to Zomato’s Sweet Gesture for Flying Beast After His Cancelled Birthday Cake Order

Netizens reacting to Gaurav Taneja's post felt that Zomato's gesture was only because he is a celebrity. They remarked that a regular customer would likely have been offered nothing more than a INR 75 coupon as an apology. A user wrote, "They saved money by not compensating actual users with an unpleasant experience, so they could afford this. Another wrote, "I received INR 75 coupon! That too after fighting with their bot and then a real person for 30 mins!"

Netizens React to Zomato’s Gift Hamper for Gaurav Taneja

Agar yahi kisi aur ke saath hota tho bechara refund bhi nahi le pata… 😔 anyways aapke liye tho atleast kiye hai… belated happy birthday sir… — Dr Sudhir Kothari (@sudhirkothari03) July 11, 2025

itna sab kuch bhej diya lekin cake nhi 😭 — UNITY OF HINDU'S 🕉️🚩 (@HINDU__UNITY__) July 11, 2025

A Different Rule for the Commoners

Gareebo ke liye alag rule hai 😮‍💨😮‍💨 — Pratima  (@p4pratima) July 11, 2025

True!

Normal people don't even get work refund — Jaydeep (@_jaydeepkarale) July 11, 2025

Another User Wrote

You're an influencer, bro..hence. Baki logo ko toh cancelled order ka cashback bhi nahi milta in food delivery apps se. — Nomadic Musings (@midwaythoughts_) July 11, 2025

