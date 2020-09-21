Indian actress Nusrat Jahan recently discovered that her pictures were being misused by a video dating app. Taking to the social media account, she slammed this app, sharing the screenshots of the same. The cyber cell of Kolkata Police initiated a probe against the same, after she tagged the Kolkata Police complaining about the same on Twitter. The actress-MP has called it unacceptable and is ready to take up a legal route. #SupportMovieTheaters: Boney Kapoor, Nusrat Jahan, Vishnu Manchu and More Request Government to Reopen Cinema Halls.

In her tweet, the actress who is also Trinamool Congress MP, wrote, "This is totally unacceptable - using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally. @CPKolkata." The app that uses her image is 'FancyU- Video Chat App' which claims of offering an opportunity of making friends online during lockdown. Check out her tweet below.

Nusrat Jahan's Tweet:

This is totally unacceptable - using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally. 🙏@CPKolkata https://t.co/KBgXLwSjR4 — Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) September 21, 2020

As per the reports, Kolkata police officials stated that legal action will be taken under the purview of Information Technology Act. The app also shows a humongous following of approximately 1 million users.

