Kim Taehyung, popularly known by his stage name, V, has lent his voice to the coming-of-age Korean drama, Our Beloved Summer, currently streaming on Netflix. Both BTS Army and K-drama lovers had been anxiously waiting for Our Beloved Summer OST by V to release online. Finally, BTS V's first snippet for Choi Woo-shik-starrer was shared by Park Hyung Sik on his Instagram handle. Though the Juror 8 actor forgot to tag V, he captioned the clip mentioning BTS vocalist and visual, by writing: 그해 우리는.. with V (translated as "Our Beloved Summer.. with V.") The "Permission to Dance" crooner replied to his BFF's post, writing, 댓글이요 ㅋ (translated as "A comment heh.") BTS V aka Kim Taehyung SMASHES Instagram Records, Excited ARMY Says, ‘Everyone’s a Gangsta Until the Real Gangster Arrives’.

Meanwhile, both K-pop and K-drama fans are going gaga over V's OST for Our Beloved Summer. They had been trending their favourite idol and Korean drama with passion on social media platforms. And upon the release of V's snippet, their joy knew no bounds. They took to Twitter to shower praises on their beloved Tae Tae's versatile voice.

Our Beloved Summer is the latest Korean drama streaming on Netflix. The romantic comedy series starring Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik, Kim Da-mi, Kim Sung-cheol and Roh Jeong-eui as the main cast. Our Beloved Summer music director Nam Hye-seung had said that the song was written with V in mind from the planning stage of the OST. And Tae Bear proves it why.

