Being an ARMY is no easy feat. Especially with their favourite band smashing and scripting records and history every single day. On Monday, the septet —consisting of members RM, V. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook finally launched their official Instagram accounts, and hell broke loose. While all the members received love from all quarters, V, aka Kim Taehyung, zoomed past them to smash one Instagram record after another. In a matter of a few minutes, Kim Taehyung broke previously-held records by the likes of Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and Billie Eilish. V indeed means 'victory.' BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Wallpapers From Vogue & GQ Korea Special January 2022 Issue Go Viral, ARMY Bowled Over by Tae Tae’s Charm.

So what were some of the records broken by BTS' V? Let's start with the 25-year-old breaking Eternals' star, Angelina Jolie's record. Kim Taehyung became the fastest person to reach 1million followers on Instagram in just 40mins breaking Angelina Jolie's record of 1hour. He then smashed FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston's record to become the fastest individual to reach 10m followers on Instagram. Jen was the Most Followed account in 24 hours with 8.6million followers, whereas Taehyung gained 10million followers in less than half a day! He currently has 18 million followers (at the time of publishing).

Fastest Person to Reach 1M Instagram Followers

#BTS' #V is the fastest Person in the World to reach 10 MILLION Followers on #Instagram!💪🥇🌎💨🔟Ⓜ️🌐👑💜 pic.twitter.com/ytfl5tBeLk — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) December 6, 2021

Fastest Person to Reach 10M Instagram Followers

📑| BTS' V has now surpassed 10 Million Followers on Instagram making him the Fastest Individual to surpass this milestone. Previously, Jennifer Aniston was the Most Followed account in 24 hours with 8.6M Followers, whereas Taehyung gained 10M Followers in less than half a day! pic.twitter.com/vFoZDGfhrh — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) December 6, 2021

Fastest Person To Reach One Million Likes

Moving on to the next set of records smashed by V. Tae Tae also became the fastest to achieve 1M likes in 4minutes, and with this, he broke American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's record. The "Bad Guy" singer took six minutes to reach one million likes with her blonde hair reveal. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s Latest Selfie Will Make Every ARMY Member Say ‘He Is Crazy, but He Is My Crazy’.

kim taehyung's latest ig post reached 1M in 4 mins 😲pic.twitter.com/3xAsm2i116 — yana | V OST (@tetaeslover) December 6, 2021

Kim Taehyung also holds the record for most-liked comment on Facebook-owned photo and video sharing platform. And he surpassed none other than Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya to own this record.

Owns Record of Most-Liked Comment

Kim Taehyung posee ahora el comentario con más likes en la historia de Instagram, rompiendo así el récord de Zendaya. pic.twitter.com/GU9b0rAP5u — miribtsarmy (@miribtsarmy) December 6, 2021

V not only smashed records held by American celebrities but also left several other K-pop idols behind in terms of popularity. V broke BLACKPINK Lisa's record to become the fastest K-pop idol to reach 5 million likes in 1 hour and 43 minutes. Good going, Tae Bear!

[SNS] #KimTaehyung is now the Fastest K-Pop Idol to surpass 5 Million Likes on Instagram surpassing Blackpink's Lisa in just 1 hour 43 minutes SNS KING TAEHYUNG 🌟 pic.twitter.com/j9UnSzx4fc — hourly v ♡ (@hourlytaev) December 6, 2021

ARMYs Reaction to Tae Bear's Feats!

KIM TAEHYUNG — fastest person to gain 1M, 2M, 3M, 4M, 5M, 6M, 7M, 8M, 9M, 10M, 11M, 12M, 13M, 14M, 15M followers in instagram history — most liked Asian Male Act on Instagram surpassing Indian cricketer Virat Kohli — most liked comment in instagram history surpassing Zendaya pic.twitter.com/xo9i1922RK — Elysha 💜 | V DAY AND OUR SUMMER IS COMING (@myonlyTAEger) December 6, 2021

Taehyung just broke the record of fastest post to reach 1M likes in 4 minutes in instagram history 😭😭 MAN ALREADY BREAKING RECORDS 😭😭💀 BTS ON INSTAGRAM #KimTaehyung #BTSV pic.twitter.com/VdN1TglFC8 — •fathima⁷🔆 (@Fathima__07) December 6, 2021

KIM TAEHYUNG is the FIRST & ONLY KOREAN ACT to have 3 posts with over 10,000,000 LIKES on a personal instagram account (4 including his butter concept photo on bts bighit account)! THE POWER TAEHYUNG HOLDS TO HAVE A MINIMUM OF 10M LIKES ON EVERY INSTAGRAM POST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zaG5PwIvwY — Elysha 💜 | V DAY AND OUR SUMMER IS COMING (@myonlyTAEger) December 7, 2021

kim taehyung pulling some numbers on instagram 😳 pic.twitter.com/XVq0x2dD0O — ً (@kthvord) December 7, 2021

Kim Taehyung's Instagram Record-Breaking Spree is 'Smooth Like Butter'

We totally feel you, Guinness World Records!

us when all the members of BTS join Instagram at once pic.twitter.com/IGnh2NUsYR — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 6, 2021

While Tae has clearly kicked off a smoke-storm on social media, other band members are not far behind in sending ARMY into a tizzy. Be it Jungkook's unique choice of profile name @abcedfghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz or Suga's struggle with Insta; these guys are on a roll.

What All V Has Posted on Instagram So Far? - A Quick Recap

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung (File Image)

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung (File Image)

V's first post on Instagram was as unique as he happens to be. It was a dino skeleton, which he captioned as 'baby dinosaur dooly.' He then posted a bunch of his pics flaunting his love for flowers. Indeed a 'Flower Boy.' Kim Taehyung's third post should get Taekook (shippers of V and Jungkook) fans excited as he posted a pic focussing on him and BTS' Golden Maknae followed by a series of mirror selfies. V also posted IG story, his selfie with shaving cream formed like a mustache on his face. But it was the message to his fans that got everyone in awe mode. V said - 'Please take care of me.'

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).