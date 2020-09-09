Korean film Parasite has already created the record for being the first non-English film to win the Best Picture Oscar earlier this year. Now, the movie has earned a nomination, alongside multiple Indian titles at the annual Asian Film Awards Academy (AFAA). Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad will compete Parasite in the Best Film category at the 14th edition of the awards, for the first time being hosted by Busan. Parasite and Thappad will also compete in the Best Editing category. Interestingly, Parasite will compete Jallikattu and Gully Boy for the Best Original Music award. Anubhav Sinha Birthday: From Tum Bin to Thappad, Director's Movies Ranked From Worst to Best.

Jallikattu is a Malayalam film that released in 2019 and earned praised pan-India. Gully Boy, about the rise of a rap star from the slums of Mumbai, released in 2019, was India's official entry for the Oscars 2020. Although, it did not land a nomination. Thappad, Gully Boy, and Jallikattu have bagged nominations in various other categories as well. The winner of AFAA will be announced on October 14 in a live-virtual event. Bong Joon Ho to Publish ‘Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards’ to Celebrate the Oscar-Winning Film’s First Anniversary.

Check Out The List Of Nominations At The AFAA Here:

Best Film

Listen To The Universe (Japan)

Parasite (South Korea)

So Long, My Son (Mainland China)

A Sun (Taiwan)

Thappad (India)

There Is No Evil (Iran, Germany)

Best Director

Pema Tseden, Balloon (Mainland China)

Tsai Ming Liang, Days (Taiwan)

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (South Korea)

Wang Xiaoshuai, So Long, My Son (Mainland China)

Chung Mong Hong, A Sun (Taiwan)

Suwa Nobuhiro, Voices In The Wind (Japan)

Best Actor

Hamed Behdad, Castle Of Dreams (Iran)

Chen Yi Wen, A Sun (Taiwan)

Kubota Masataka, First Love (Japan)

Lee Byung-hun, The Man Standing Next (South Korea)

Tai Bo, Suk Suk (Hong Kong)

Wang Jingchun, So Long, My Son (Mainland China)

Best Actress

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Happy Old Year (Thailand)

Jung Yu-mi, Kim Ji Young, Born 1982 (South Korea)

Tsutsui Mariko, A Girl Missing (Japan)

Yeo Yann Yann, Wet Season (Singapore, Taiwan)

Yong Mei, So Long, My Son (Mainland China)

Zhou Dongyu, Better Days (Hong Kong, Mainland China)

Best Supporting Actor

Choi Woo-shik, Parasite (South Korea)

Jinpa, Balloon (Mainland China)

Kase Ryo, To The Ends Of The Earth (Japan, Uzbekistan, Qatar)

Liu Kuan Ting, A Sun (Taiwan)

Ben Yuen, Suk Suk (Hong Kong)

Best Supporting Actress

Patra Au, Suk Suk (Hong Kong)

Samantha Ko, A Sun (Taiwan)

Lee Jeong-eun, Parasite (South Korea)

Tanaka Yuko, One Night (Japan)

Zhou Ye, Better Days (Hong Kong, Mainland China)

Best New Director

John Hsu, Detention (Taiwan)

Lee Sang-geun, Exit (South Korea)

Sharipa Urazbayeva, Mariam (Kazakhstan, Germany)

Norris Wong Yee Lam, My Prince Edward (Hong Kong)

Hikari, 37 Seconds (Japan)

Liang Ming, Wisdom Tooth (Mainland China)

Best Newcomer

Fandy Fan, We Are Champions (Taiwan)

Anong Houngheuangsy, Days (Taiwan)

Kim Hye-jun, Another Child (South Korea)

Konishi Sakurako, First Love (Japan)

Jackson Yee, Better Days (Hong Kong, Mainland China)

Best Screenplay

Pema Tseden, Balloon (Mainland China)

Mohammad Davoudi and Mohsen Gharaie, Castle Of Dreams (Iran)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite (South Korea)

A Mei and Wang Xiaoshuai, So Long, My Son (Mainland China)

Chang Yao Sheng and Chung Mong Hong, A Sun (Taiwan)

Best Editing

Zhang Yibo, Better Days (Hong Kong-Mainland China)

Yang Jin-Mo, Parasite (South Korea)

Lee Chatametikool, So Long, My Son (Mainland China)

Lai Hsiuhsiung, A Sun (Taiwan)

Yasha Ramchandani, Thappad (India)

Best Cinematography

Lu Songye, Balloon (Mainland China)

Girish Gangadharan, Jallikattu (India)

Lim Won-geun, Time To Hunt (South Korea)

Ashizawa Akiko, To The Ends Of The Earth (Japan, Uzbekistan, Qatar)

Dong Jinsong, The Wild Goose Lake (Mainland China, France)

Best Original Music

Karsh Kale and The Salvage Audio Collective, Gully Boy (India)

Prashant Pillai, Jallikattu (India)

Banse Tomohiko and Kemmochi Manato and Sawabe Wataru, On-Gaku: Our Sound (Japan)

Jung Jae-il, Parasite (South Korea)

Kim Tae-sung, Svaha: The Sixth Finger (South Korea)

Best Costume Design

Dora Ng, Better Days (Hong Kong, Mainland China)

Jo Sang-gyeong, Forbidden Dream (South Korea)

Arjun Bhasin and Poornamrita Singh, Gully Boy (India)

Pacharin Surawatanapongs, Happy Old Year (Thailand)

Miyamoto Masae, Kingdom (Japan)

Best Production Design

Suzanne Caplan Merwanji, Gully Boy (India)

Wenceslaus De Rozari, Gundala (Indonesia)

Lee Ha-jun, Parasite (South Korea)

LV Dong, So Long, My Son (Mainland China)

Gao Ang, The Wandering Earth (Mainland China)

Best Visual Effects

Jin Jong-hyun, Ashfall (South Korea)

Tomi Kuo and Renovatio Pictures, Detention (Taiwan)

Ootagaki Kaori, First Love (Japan)

Hong Jeong-ho, Parasite (South Korea)

Ding Yanlai, The Wandering Earth (Mainland China)

Best Sound

Choi Tae-young, Ashfall (South Korea)

Kureishi Yoshifumi, Listen To The Universe (Japan)

Choi Tae-young, Parasite (South Korea)

Wang Danrong, The Wandering Earth (Mainland China)

Zhang Yang, The Wild Goose Lake (Mainland China, France)

