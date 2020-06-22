Anubhav Sinha turns 55 today. The acclaimed filmmaker has given us beautiful movies. But, once upon a time, Anubhav Sinha was not the same director we know him as today. We love him for making groundbreaking movies like Thappad, Mulk and Article 15, but let us not forget that he also has the abominable Cash in his filmography. We are really glad to see that Anubhav has finally found his footing and realised the stories he truly wants to tell. He is remarkable. Anubhav Sinha Reveals Why R Madhavan's Hit TV Show Sea Hawks May Never Return To Television!

On his birthday today, we are going to ranks the movies that he has directed in his career, in order of worst to best.

Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai (2003)

You might remember this film for the title track. The movie featured the handsome Priyanshu Chatterjee and the beautiful Sakshi Shivanand. Google, the film and thank us for the local cable nostalgia later. The less we say about the plot, the better.

Cash (2007)

It was a struggle to decide the worst between Cash and the above-mentioned movie. But then, Cash, despite the fact it is pure trash, gave us songs like 'Mindblowing Mahiya', 'Rahem Kare' and 'Saiyyan Saiyyan'. So, we decided to rank it one above the worst. The plot was flimsy. The action scenes cut into animated scenes abruptly. No, genuinely animated scenes... as in cartoons. The acting was too smug, in a bid to look stylish.

Tathastu (2006)

Now, the struggle begins, because the rest of the movies on the list are not half as bad as the above two. Tathastu was an adaptation of John Q. Sanjay Dutt and Ameesha Patel gave fine performances in the film, which does make you emotional by the end. But still, it does not pack a punch like Sinha's last few movies.

Tum Bin 2

It is not as bad as people say it is. Neha Sharma and Aditya Seal deliver poignant performances. The film deals with grief beautifully. There are good and bad moments in the film in equal proportions. Maybe, Anubhav could've maintained the tone of the film and given it a better climax.

Ra.One

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer superhero film was visionary. It had some super cool CGI, never-seen-before in India. If only the plot of the film was strong enough to contain the other awesome aspects of the film, Ra.One would have been remarkable.

Tum Bin

It is a melancholic wonder. Tum Bin featuring Priyanshu and Sandali Sinha was Anubav Sinha's first film. It is a rare occurrence when a film with pretty much an unknown cast and director made such a huge impact on the audience. The movie earned a cult status post its airing on the Indian.

Dus

The movie had oodles of style and action. And great songs. An ensemble cast. The plot was not so bad. Dus was a fiesta.

Article 15

One of the rarest films about the caste divide in India, that actually do justice to the topic. Ayushmann Khurrana was brilliant in the leading role. Anubhav's direction is excellent.

Mulk

One of the best courtroom drams to have come out of Bollywood. Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu put their best foot forward. There is one scene where Taapsee sips from a glass of water after passionately making her case in the court, not in tears, but shaking from the sheer power of what she has just spoken. The scene wraps beautifully what the movie will do to you. Groundbreaking!

Thappad

Taapsee starrer Thappad is a modern classic. Many argued that the movie is based on 'just one slap'. And that is just the beauty of the plot. The film tackles the repercussions of an act that the society has made a habit of brushing under the carpet. Just one slap, lekin nahi maar sakta. A simple message, delivered beautifully.

