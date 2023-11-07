Actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose deepfake video went viral earlier, has expressed her gratitude to megastar Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her and demanding a legal action for those behind the doctored video. Taking to her X, formerly called Twitter, the actress thanked Big B as she quoted his earlier tweet. She wrote, "Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you." Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: Zara Patel Claims 'No Involvement' in Morphed Clip That Used Her Body, Says She Worries About 'Future of Women and Girls' - See Statement.

Reacting to the video, Big B had tweeted, "Yes this is a strong case for legal (sic)." Earlier, taking a strong stance against the viral deepfake video of her, Rashmika penned a long note on social media. She wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary, not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused." Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: Mrunal Thakur Applauds Actress for Raising Voice Against Such Videos.

Rashmika Mandanna Thanks Big B:

Rashmika Mandanna's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out Deepfake Video Below:

"Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," she added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).