A deepfake video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media on Monday (Nov 6). The said clip prompted the actress to respond, who called the incident 'scary'. Now, Zara Patel, the woman whose video was used to churn an AI-generated fake clip, reacted to the chaos. "I had no involvement with the deepfake video, and I'm deeply disturbed and upset by what is happening," Patel wrote on her Instagram stories. Check out her full statement below. Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: Mrunal Thakur Applauds Actress for Raising Voice Against Such Videos.

Zara Patel Reacts to Deepfake Video of Rashmika Mandanna:

Zara Patel Instagram

Check Out The Viral Video:

