Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, currently representing Punjab Kings in the 2026 Indian Premier League, has reportedly initiated legal action against actress and social media influencer Taniya Chatterjee. The move comes after Chatterjee went viral for publicly displaying alleged private messages from the cricketer during a media interaction. Chahal has reportedly served a defamation notice to the actress via email, marking a significant escalation in a controversy that has dominated social media discussions over the past week. Taniya Chatterjee Claims Yuzvendra Chahal’s PR Team Requested Her To Delete Viral ‘Cute’ DM Reveal Video.

Yuzvendra Chahal Slaps Defamation Case Against Taniya Chatterjee

Following the viral spread of a video where Chatterjee claimed Chahal sent her "cute" messages, the cricketer has reportedly responded with a legal notice. According to reports, Chatterjee confirmed receiving a defamation notice from Chahal’s legal team. She stated that while she is now seeking legal counsel, she stands by her claims that the messages originated from the cricketer's official Instagram account.

The actress, known for her roles in various OTT web series, expressed her frustration over the backlash she has faced since the video surfaced. "I am the one getting defamed," she told the media, adding that everyone seems to be against her despite her simply sharing what happened. She also noted that she has been advised by her lawyer not to disclose the specific financial damages sought in the defamation case.

Taniya Chatterjee Tells Paps That Yuzvendra Chahal Has Initiated Legal Action Against Her

📢 Taniyaa Chatterjee Back with a massive claim on Yuzi Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal has sent me a defamation notice via email. I have hired a lawyer, and they advised me not to disclose the amount involved in the case. I haven’t done anything wrong. He messaged me cute, yet people… pic.twitter.com/3tU9RrtKK1 — TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) April 17, 2026

Taniya Chatterjee-Yuzvendra Chahal Controversy Explained

The controversy began earlier this month when Taniya Chatterjee was captured on camera by paparazzi during a photoshoot. During the interaction, she showed her mobile screen to the cameras, displaying a direct message (DM) that appeared to be from Yuzvendra Chahal’s verified account. The message allegedly read "Aap cute ho" (You are cute) in response to one of her stories or videos.

The video quickly went viral, leading to intense scrutiny of the Punjab Kings spinner. Chatterjee later alleged that she was contacted by members of Chahal's PR team and pressured to delete the video and retract her statements. She claimed to have refused these requests, stating that she had nothing to hide and that the interaction was initially shared in a "light-hearted" manner.

Public Reaction and Yuzvendra Chahal's Silence

The incident has sparked a divide among social media users. While some have criticised the cricketer, others have questioned the actress's decision to share private DMs publicly, suggesting the move was for "clout" or publicity. Some fans have also pointed out that the context of the conversation remained unclear as the full chat history was not visible. ‘Gandii Baat’ Actress Taniya Chatterjee Reveals Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s Shocking Instagram DM in Viral Video – WATCH.

Despite the legal notice sent by his team, Chahal has not issued a personal public statement regarding the matter. The leg-spinner continues to focus on his commitments in the ongoing IPL season, where he remains a key player for his franchise."Main hi badnaam ho rahi hoon (I am the only one getting a bad name)," Chatterjee remarked in a recent interview, highlighting the intense trolling she has faced. "He sent the message, yet I am the one being labelled as a liar or a seeker of attention

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).