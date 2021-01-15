Ali Fazal has made inroads into the distant landscape of Hollywood. With international projects such as Furious 7, For Here Or To Go? and Victoria and Abdul, under his belt the talented actor is making a mark internationally as well. Given his talent and versatility (we still can't shake his spine chilling image from Mirzapur 2 off our mind) Fazal deserves all appreciation and accolades that are coming his way.

Add to that glory the recent reports that suggest that Fazal will play the lead in Code Name: Johny Walker as well. The war drama is written by Alan Wenkus, who is an Academy Award nominee and former writer of The Tonight Show. Fazal also concurred that he’s planning to start shooting for it soon in Los Angeles. But who could have possibly thought that even Russel Brand would become a fan of sorts! Mirzapur 3: Amazon Prime Video To Renew Popular Crime Drama Series For A Third Season

The two are collaborating for a special cinematic treat titled Death On The Nile. While their physical meeting might’ve been pushed by a year, Ali Fazal continues to stay in touch with Brand The Kenneth Branagh directorial was expected to hit screens this October but will now open in September 2021. In a chat with a leading daily, Fazal spoke about his co-star Russel Brand, who kept him sane through the months of lockdown. On reading that Brand, in fact, took to Twitter and wrote, “Ali Fazal is a beautiful man, a terrific actor, and had the best damn moustache on the movie!” Madam Chief Minister: Richa Chadha Opted for a Wig Instead of Chopping Her Hair for Her Character and It Has an Ali Fazal Connection to It

Based on Agatha Christie’s book by the same name, the film is an extension of Branagh’s last Christie outing - Murder on the Orient Express. This film stars Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening with Branagh playing Hercule Poirot.

