The much-awaited film Metro In Dino, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 movie Life in a Metro, has finally arrived on the big screens. The movie directed by Anurag Basu features a star-studded ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. The movie follows the stories of different couples residing in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The movie, which was released in theatres on Friday (July 4), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Metro In Dino has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Metro in Dino’ Movie Review: Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi Try Hard to Lift Anurag Basu’s Disjointed Urban Mosaic of Modern Love (LatestLY Exclusive).

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmuk’s Film the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Metro in Dino’:

Metro In Dino is produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions. The musical romantic film has cinematography by Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu with music by Pritam.

