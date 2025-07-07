Metro... In Dino is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 portmanteau film Life... in a Metro, with both projects helmed by Anurag Basu. Much like its predecessor, Metro... In Dino features an ensemble cast that includes Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee. ‘Metro in Dino’ Movie Review: Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi Try Hard to Lift Anurag Basu’s Disjointed Urban Mosaic of Modern Love.

The film had released in theatres on June 4, 2025, clashing directly with the Hollywood juggernaut Jurassic World Rebirth. But did this musical drama about urban love and relationships manage to hold its own against the dinosaur-sized competition? Let’s find out.

The First Weekend Performance of 'Metro In Dino'

According to Bollywood Hungama, Metro... In Dino netted INR 18.65 crore in its opening weekend - an impressive figure for a film without any major box office heavyweights in its cast. Trade analysts note that the film is drawing crowds in urban and metropolitan centres, although it faces stiff competition there from both F1 and Jurassic World Rebirth. In contrast, its performance in smaller towns and rural areas has been underwhelming. Jurassic World Rebirth has netted INR 39 crore in its opening weekend in India.

Watch the Trailer of 'Metro In Dino':

Despite a fair opening, the road ahead looks bumpy for the film, and there’s one major reason why.

The Budget of 'Metro In Dino'

Surprisingly, several media reports suggest that Metro... In Dino was made on a staggering budget of INR 100 crore. Why a slice-of-life drama would require such a large budget remains a mystery, but that seems to be the case here.

For the film to be declared a theatrical success, its net box office collection needs to surpass this reported budget - a task that now seems increasingly difficult. With revenues largely coming from metropolitan cities and reviews being mixed, the climb looks steep. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Box Office: Scarlett Johansson’s Dino Movie Storms Theatres With USD 318 Million Debut – Here’s What It Needs To Break Even!

Metro... In Dino needs to show strong weekday holds and significantly improve its box office performance in the coming days. However, this challenge will only intensify with two major Hindi releases - Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan and Maalik - hitting theatres next Friday. Add to that the upcoming Hollywood release of Superman on July 11, and the film’s window for growth begins to shrink even further.

