Richa Chadha has been drawing quite some attention for her upcoming film Madam Chief Minister. The actress had recently shared the first poster of the film and announced the release date of the film. Fans were elated to see Richa in a new avatar and her pixie cut became the talk of the town in no time. While many drew similarities between her character and Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati, many were excited to see Richa in the new haircut. The actress opened up about the new get up through a post and revealed why she opted for a wig instead of going for a real haircut. Madam Chief Minister: Richa Chadha Reacts to the Backlash and Clarifies That Her Film Is Not About BSP Supremo Mayawati.

Richa posted a few pictures of herself trying different wigs. She revealed that while the film demanded her to get a haircut and she was looking forward to this transformation, she had to opt for a wig instead. She added that she took this decision because of Ali Fazal. The two were getting married in April 2020 and her hair would have grown only to a certain length till then and she did not want to carry that look during the most important day of her life.

There is a cute little anecdote behind why I had to wear a wig. The director ideally wanted me to chop my hair and I was ready for it. He wanted a powerful, fuss free haircut that suited the character. But it was just around then that the date for our marriage got fixed pic.twitter.com/KY49mgL1tz — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 11, 2021

"I realised I would have a mushroom cut by the time it was April 2020, if I had chopped off my hair for the part. Something I have hated since childhood is the mushroom cut. The director very kindly consented for me to use a wig," the actress wrote and hence went for the wig look! Richa Chadha Starrer Madam Chief Minister to Theatrically Release on Jan 22.

I realised I would have a mushroom cut by the time it was April 2020, if I had chopped off my hair for the part. Something I have hated since childhood is the mushroom cut. The director very kindly consented for me to use a wig, these are the various wigs we tried for Madam CM. pic.twitter.com/HvIbU25T53 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 11, 2021

Produced by T-Series Films and Kangra Talkies, Madam Chief Minister also features Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti in pivotal roles. This film would be Chadha's second theatrical release amid the coronavirus pandemic, after Shakeela which hit cinema halls last month. The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor of Jolly LLB fame and will hit the theatres on January 22.

