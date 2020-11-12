Mirzapur is a popular crime drama series premiered on Amazon Prime Video. After the massive success of season one and two, the makers have confirmed that they are renewing the show for a third season. Yes, Mirzapur 3 is happening! Mirzapur 2 became the most-watched show on Amazon Prime Video in India within just seven days of its release. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said in a statement, “Over the last two years, viewers continued to engage with the immersive universe of Mirzapur and its characters. The love that they have showered on the show for this season has been unprecedented.” Mirzapur 2: 10 Questions That Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi’s Web-Series MUST Answer When It Returns for Season 3 (SPOILERS).

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita and Shekhar Gaur in the lead. The second season introduced actors Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. Mirzapur 2 received remarkable response from the viewers. It was watched in more than 180 countries within a week of its release on Amazon Prime Video. Mirzapur 2 Review: Too Many Characters and Plotlines Spoil the Fun in Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Web-Series.

“Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video for a third season. The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are humbled by the response,” said producer Ritesh Sidhwani in a statement. We are sure, fans are happy to hear about Mirzapur 3 happening!

