It's raining pregnancy news! As every day, we hear one or more celerity announcing that they are expecting. It was a few days back when Hollywood's Gal Gadot, as well as Indian TV's Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai, had made it official that they soon going to become parents. And now, joining the bandwagon is none other than, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2’s Sahil Anand and his wife, who have also announced pregnancy. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a cute post along with Rajneet Monga. Kishwer Merchant Announces First Pregnancy With Hubby Suyyash Rai Via a Beautiful Post on Instagram (View Pic).

Sahil teased fans with a stunning picture of himself alongside his wife, where he could be seen cradling her baby bump. The photo has 'coming soon' written on it whereas it is captioned as, "LOVE (sic)," along with a heart emoji. Also, going by the feels of it, the click looks from the baby shower as the room is decorated with balloons and more. Congratulations to the couple. Gal Gadot Pregnant With Third Child, Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Family Picture on Instagram!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Anand (@sahilanandofficial)

As soon as, Sahil posted this news on Instagram, his industry friends poured congratulatory messages for the duo. Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Aamna Sharif, Suyyash Rai and more wished them luck.

Talking about Sahil, he was last seen in the daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, as Pooja Banerjee’s (Nivedita’s) husband. He has also been part of reality shows like Roadies 4 and Bigg Boss 10. Filmwise, he was seen in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 1 and 2. Stay tuned!

