Hollywood actress Gal Gadot is expecting her third child with Yaron Varsano. Yus, you heard that right! As Wonder Woman took to her Instagram and shared the pleasant news with her fans. The sensational star shared a picture of hers along with two girls and better half on social media. The fam picture saw the little ones smiling wherein Gal's hubby was seen touching her baby bump while she wore a white silk comfy wear. As soon as, she posted this update on the gram, fans were over the moon.

Along with the happy photo, the actress wrote, "Here we go again." In the shared post, the glow on the Israeli superstar's face is very much visible. It also shows how the family is excited about the fourth addition. For the one's unaware, the yet to be born, would be Gadot's third kiddo with her first two daughters being born in 2011 and 2017, respectively. Congrats to the couple.

Check Out Gal Gadot's Post:

Recently, the star was seen at the Golden Globes 2021 in an all-white mini dress that was flowy and had a sheer thing going on the back. Now, we know, why she chose comfort plus style for walking down the red carpet at the awards night. Quite a smart move we must admit. So happy for her. Stay tuned!

