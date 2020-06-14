Samir Bangara Dies In A Car Accident; Vishal Dadlani, Sulaiman Merchant, Kubbra Sait And Others Offer Condolence On Social Media

Entrepreneur Samir Bangara died in a car accident on June 14. He was the co-founder and managing director at Qyuki Digital Media. The news of his demise was posted on Twitter by music composer Vishal Dadlani. He tweeted, “Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man's been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain. Much love and strength to the family. 2020, enough please!”

Armaan Malik wrote, “Really very sad to wake up to the news that @samirbangara is no more. He was a great guy with a drive and passion like no other. Shocking and heartbreaking. Sincere condolences, strength and prayers to his immediate family & the @MyQyuki family...” There are other celebs who have also paid tribute. It was a shocking news for many to hear about his demise. Sulaiman Merchant, Kubbra Sait, Ashoke Pandit, playback singer Aditi Singh Sharma and many other celebs have offered condolences on social media.

Vishal Dadlani

Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man's been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain. Much love & strength to the family. 🙏🏼 2020, enough please! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020

Armaan Malik

Really very sad to wake up to the news that @samirbangara is no more. He was a great guy with a drive and passion like no other. Shocking and heartbreaking. Sincere condolences, strength and prayers to his immediate family & the @MyQyuki family... — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 14, 2020

Sulaiman Merchant

Shocked to hear about my dear friend @samirbangara still can’t process it!! We were on a call on Friday and were supposed to speak again tomorrow. RIP brother. Gone too soon — sulaiman merchant (@Sulaiman) June 14, 2020

Kubbra Sait

What? This is devastating. Just heard the news about the passing away of #SamirBangara May your soul rest in peace. You were the spark of joy in any and every room. Will always remember you with happiness in my heart. 💔 pic.twitter.com/RsZ99cazZ2 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) June 14, 2020

Aditi Singh Sharma

Just heard the terrible news of @samirbangara passing away, I literally cannot believe it. He was such a nice guy, fit, young, well spoken, helpful & has built so many successful careers,I am shocked. My deepest condolences & strength to his family & everyone at @MyQyuki 🙏#rip pic.twitter.com/w8p7l1mALD — Aditi Singh Sharma (@ADTSinghSharma) June 14, 2020

Ashoke Pandit

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of @samirbangara. Deepest condolences to his family and the @MyQyuki team. ॐ शांति। 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/h6GAk4oxuw — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 14, 2020

Guneet Monga

I lost my super power today @samirbangara you have been a mentor / friend / business guide and the biggest cheer leader.... you belived in me like no one else in this world. what happens to our afternoon catch up call today. Can’t believe this. Please come back :( — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) June 14, 2020

Before joining Qyuki, Samir Bangara was the Managing Director (Digital) at DisneyUTV. Our heartfelt condolences to Samir Bangara’s family!

