Samir Bangara Dies In A Car Accident; Vishal Dadlani, Sulaiman Merchant, Kubbra Sait And Others Offer Condolence On Social Media

Entertainment Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 03:41 PM IST
Samir Bangara Passes Away (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Entrepreneur Samir Bangara died in a car accident on June 14. He was the co-founder and managing director at Qyuki Digital Media. The news of his demise was posted on Twitter by music composer Vishal Dadlani. He tweeted, “Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man's been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain. Much love and strength to the family. 2020, enough please!”

Armaan Malik wrote, “Really very sad to wake up to the news that @samirbangara is no more. He was a great guy with a drive and passion like no other. Shocking and heartbreaking. Sincere condolences, strength and prayers to his immediate family & the @MyQyuki family...” There are other celebs who have also paid tribute. It was a shocking news for many to hear about his demise. Sulaiman Merchant, Kubbra Sait, Ashoke Pandit, playback singer Aditi Singh Sharma and many other celebs have offered condolences on social media.

Vishal Dadlani

Armaan Malik

Sulaiman Merchant

Kubbra Sait

Aditi Singh Sharma

Ashoke Pandit

Guneet Monga

Before joining Qyuki, Samir Bangara was the Managing Director (Digital) at DisneyUTV. Our heartfelt condolences to Samir Bangara’s family!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

