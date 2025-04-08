Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani of the famous Vishal-Shekhar duo has announced that he has quit the popular singing reality show Indian Idol just days after the grand finale of Season 15. Manasi Ghosh emerged the winner of Indian Idol 15 in the grand finale on Sunday, April 6. Having served as a judge for six seasons, the "Jee Le Zaraa" singer has decided that he will no longer be a part of the upcoming seasons. He made the announcement on social media by sharing a video from the sets with fellow judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah. Manasi Ghosh Beats Subhajit Chakraborty, Crowned Winner of 'Indian Idol 15' in Spectacular Grand Finale.

Vishal Dadlani Bids Goodbye to ‘Indian Idol’

Vishal Dadlani took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah. He muted the original audio in the recording and replaced it with Christian 21's "Time!" (Goodbyes aren't Forever). In the caption, he wrote, "Alvida, yaaro. 6 seasons mein jitna mazaa kiya, uss se bhi zyada yaad aayegi. Haq se zyada pyaar mila hai, iss show ki vajah se. Eternally grateful to everyone involved." (Goodbye, friends. I'll miss this even more than the fun we had over six seasons. I've received more love than I deserved on the show).

Expressing his gratitude to the entire team, Vishal also hinted at new music and exciting projects and wrote, "Time to get back to making music, playing concerts and never putting on make-up! It’s #VishalAndSheykhar season!"

Vishal Dadlani Shares Emotional Post As He Quits ‘Indian Idol’ After 6 Seasons

Reactions Pour In After Vishal Dadlani’s Announcement

Along with fans, celebrities, to,o expressed how they will be missing Vishal Dadlnai as the show's judge. Singer and former Indian Idol contestant Meiyang Chang reacted to the news and wrote, "The show will miss you man. But I miss your music more, so here’s to kicking ass all over again." Actress Hazel Keech also shared her reaction to the announcement and wrote, "You used the audio clip from "All Dogs Go To Heaven" (that was one of my favourite animated movies growing up). Makes this post really heart wrenching, my mother will be sad not to see you getting emotional on tv anymore."

Meiyang Chang and Hazel Keech React to Vishal Dadlani’s Announcement

Singer and Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan reacted to Vishal Dadlani's announcement and called it the "End of an era." He shared that the show will never be the same in his absence and expressed his gratitude for all the good times together. The official handle on Sony Entertainment Television also bid farewell to Vishal Dadlani and wrote, "We miss you already."

Aditya Narayan and Sony TV Bid Farewell to Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani's Indian Idol co-host and rapper Badshah expressed his sadness over the former quitting the singing show. He wrote, "Jaane nahi, denge tumhe." (Wont let you go). ‘Indian Idol 15’ Grand Finale: Badshah Gets Emotional About Slain Singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Badshah Reacts After Vishal Dadlani Quits ‘Indian Idol’

For the unversed, Vishal Dadlani was a judge on Indian Idol from Season 10 to Season 15. The singer-music composer also judged Indian Idol Junior Season 1 and 2.

