Mumbai, April 30: Singer Vishal Dadlani marked International Labour Day with a touching tribute to construction workers. He released a special song ‘Sugee's tribute’ dedicated to their relentless hard work and dedication. Sung by Vishal, the track is composed by Chaitanya Pandit and lyrics have been penned by Chirag Modi and Chaitanya Pandit. To mark International Labour Day, Sugee Group unveiled a heartfelt musical tribute honouring the tireless efforts of construction workers who are the foundation of its projects.

Speaking about the song, Vishal Dadlani shared, "We rarely pause to acknowledge those who build our homes, often without recognition or expectation. So when Sugee Group asked me to give my voice to this song that expresses gratitude towards construction workers on Labour Day, I was genuinely moved. What makes the song so powerful is the way it weaves in the raw, real textures of their working world - actual construction site sounds like hammers, drills, rammers, and shears. It's this grounding in reality that gives the composition its emotional weight. Lending my voice to it wasn't just a musical decision - it was an emotional one."

Vishal Dadlani Honors Construction Workers on Labour Day

Nitin Salunkhe, co-founder and partner, Sugee Group, said, "At Sugee Group, our core promise of on-time delivery - something we take great pride in - would simply not be possible without the relentless dedication of our construction workers. To acknowledge their contribution that often gets taken for granted, we wanted to create something lasting, something heartfelt - and that's how this song was born. The music draws its rhythm from the bustle of a construction site, infused with familiar sounds that surround our workers each day - making the tribute deeply personal, rooted, and relatable."

“Vishal’s emotionally charged rendition represents the fervour with which each of our workers approach their daily work. After all, behind every dream home, there are countless hands that deserve to be seen, heard, and celebrated,” he added.

International Labour Day, observed globally on May 1, is a tribute to the dedication and contributions of workers across all professions. More than just a celebration of their hard work, the day also underscores the ongoing importance of protecting workers' rights and promoting fair and just workplace practices.

