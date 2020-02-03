Gerard Piqué Skips Girlfriend Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Performance - Here's Why!

Gerard Pique, Shakira (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shakira celebrated her 43rd birthday owning the stage like a queen, performing at the 2020 Super Bowl Half Time. She sang and danced at the event along with another queen, Jennifer Lopez. Their performance was not only entertaining but also sent out a message to the world about the power of Latino ladies. JLo took to her Instagram and tagged it as "how much Latinos have to offer." The game was attended by hotshot celebs like Jeremy Renner, Cardi B, Paul Rudd, Miles Teller, Demi Lovato, who sang the national anthem, and Beyoncé, Jay-Z, who remained seated during the national anthem. JLo's boyfriend Alex Rodrigues also attended. But Shakira's beau, football star, Gerard Piqué was absent. Super Bowl 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From Shakira's Tongue to Tom Brady, Check Out the Most Hilarious Posts.

Also, it was not just Shakira performing at Super Bowl on her birthday. Coincidentally, it was Gerard's birthday as well. He turned 33. And he was missing in action because he was busy winning at life at another event. The FC Barcelona player had a match against Levante in Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium. Barca won. Super Bowl Half Time 2020: After A Rocking Performance, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Pay a Touching Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant (Watch Videos).

View this post on Instagram Family. A post shared by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) on Jun 18, 2019 at 7:52pm PDT

What a winning couple!

Shakira performed on her biggest hits like "She-Wolf" and "Hips Don't Lie" for the crowd. Later, Jennifer Lopez performed on stage, and also did a pole dance routine on songs like "Waiting For Tonight," "Jenny From The Block" and "On The Floor."

Talking about her plans to marry Gerard, Shakira had once told Glamour magazine, "We have a union, a love for each other, and a baby. I think that those aspects of our relationship are already established, and marriage is not going to change them. But if I'm ever going to get married, he's the one."