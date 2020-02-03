Paula Abdul Mistakes Nicole Scherzinger For Shakira Before Super Bowl 2020 Half Time, The Pussycat Dolls Singer Responds

Nicole Scherzinger, Paula Abdul, Shakira (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Talk about making a gaffe on social media. Paula Abdul has made one mistake that will go down in Twitter history. Right before, Super Bowl 2020 Half Time performances commenced, Paula, tweeted pictures where she expressed how she can't wait to watch the amazing women perform. You know Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato were among others who performed. While Paula did get pictures with JLo and Lovato right, she, unfortunately, shared a picture with Nicole Scherzinger, tagging her as Shakira. Oops! Paula wrote, “Can’t wait to watch these amazing women perform at the [Super Bowl]”. Gerard Piqué Skips Girlfriend Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Performance - Here's Why!

Fans were quick to point out the mistake to Paula. This seems like an honest mistake on Paula's part. She co-judged debut season X Factor USA with Nicole and it doesn't seem likely that she'd confuse her with Shakira. Of course, she deleted the tweet soon. Someone from her team is going to get an earful.

The Pussycat Dolls singer did not seem to mind the goof up. She, very casually, tweeted back to Paula. “I mean, my hips don’t lie… but I’m not Shakira babes,” Nicole tweeted. Super Bowl 2020: Demi Lovato’s 'Decade Old' Wish of Singing the National Anthem Comes True, Songstress Nails Her Performance.

Check Out Nicole's Tweet Here:

I mean, my hips don’t lie... but I’m not @shakira babes 💋❤️ — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) February 2, 2020

It was also Shakira's birthday as she danced and sang at the Super Bowl 2020 Half Time. She gave an electrifying performance. It is one of the best performances in Super Bowl history. Even JLo or Demi won't mind being mistaken as Shakira.