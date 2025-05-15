Do you miss those good old summer vacations when life was all about playing cricket under the scorching sun and then rushing back home to cool off in front of the TV? Back then, Jetix (now Disney XD) and Hungama TV were our go-to channels for shows for a fun dose of laughter and thrills with shows like Shin Chan, Doraemon, Kiteretsu, and Power Rangers. While not everyone might remember Kiteretsu, Shin Chan, and Doraemon were definitely childhood favourites for most of us in India. Shin Chan Funny Meme Templates For Free Download Online: Cute Shinchan GIFs, Hilarious One-Liners, ROFL Jokes, Viral Instagram Reels and More That Are Perfect For All the Moods.

Shin Chan's bizarre yet adorable antics, and his crazy adventures with his friends, always brought a smile to our faces. And while we can't turn back time, there's good news for fans. Shin Chan is back, and this time, on the big screen! Yes, you heard that right. Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary, the latest movie from the franchise, has hit theatres in India, giving us a chance to relive our childhood.

‘Our Dinosaur Diary’ Plot - Shin Chan Unleashes Prehistoric Mayhem

Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary is indeed a big deal, as it marks the first Shin Chan movie to be released in theatres in India. This is the 32nd film in the popular comedy series. Directed by Shinobu Sasaki, the latest movie takes fans to Dino Island, a futuristic park in Tokyo where dinosaurs have been brought back to life using modern science and technology. The trailer begins with our naughty, mischievous little hero getting all excited for his summer vacation. It then gives us a glimpse of the massive park, where we see a few Brachiosaurus and Styracosaurus roaming around.

‘Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary’ Poster

🎬 Shin chan: Our Dinosaur Diary Dinosaurs have taken over, and only Shin chan can handle the chaos! 🦖 Are you ready for the dinosaur fever?? 🌟Only in theaters MAY 9th🌟 Available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Japanese with English subtitles.#ShinchanOurDinosaurDiary… pic.twitter.com/tJtxj3sAGQ — PVR INOX Pictures (@PicturesPVR) March 31, 2025

However, Shin-chan's summer vacation quickly turns chaotic when he comes in contact with a baby dinosaur named Nana. The cute moments don't last long, as mysterious forces begin hunting Nana for reasons unknown. With everything turned upside down, it's up to Shin-chan, his loyal dog Shiro, and the gang to protect their new four-legged friend from the dangers ahead.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary’:

Talking about the film's India release, director Shinobu Sasaki said, "The Shin-chan movie, which has a history of over 30 years, is finally being released in theatres in India. Thank you very much. Our Dinosaur Diay is a heartwarming story about the kids' summer memories. I would be thrilled if this movie inspires people in India to visit Japan or to explore the past series of Shin-chan." Virat Kohli As Shin-Chan! Fan Shares Thread on Indian Star Batter and Popular Cartoon Character’s Various Moods and They Are Pretty Similar! (See Pics).

‘Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary’ Release Date

Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary made its premiere in Japan in 2024. The movie was one of the most successful releases of the year and registered a record-breaking number for a Shin-chan film at the box office. n India, the movie was released in theatres on May 9, 2025. It is available in the PVR Inox multiplex chain in Japanese with English subtitles, and also in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).