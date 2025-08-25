Mumbai, August 25: The upcoming film ‘Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India’ is set to have its India premiere at the Japanese Film Festival on September 14, 2025. The film takes Shin chan and his friends to India, the "nation of dance," to participate in a vibrant entertainment festival. They enjoy their first experiences in India, trying local cuisine like chapati and greeting everyone with a cheerful “Namaste”. Director Masakazu Hashimoto said, “It’s hard to believe that nearly two years have passed since I first visited India for location scouting. The incredible sights, the wonderful people I met, and all the emotions I felt there inspired Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India. I’m absolutely thrilled that the film, packed with those experiences, is finally coming to India”. ‘Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary’: From Plot To Release Date – Everything About the FIRST Shin-Chan Movie To Hit Indian Theatres!.

He further mentioned, “I want to extend my thanks to everyone who worked tirelessly to make the Indian release possible, and to all the fans in India who have been eagerly waiting. I’m excited that we will soon bring you laughter, smiles, and all the excitement of Shin chan. This release also gives me the fantastic opportunity to return to India, meet fans, and celebrate the film together. I can’t wait to see all the surprises and share these new experiences with everyone. See you soon, India! The film is set against the colorful backdrop of India, and it touted to be this year’s biggest dance entertainment promises laughter, excitement, and heartwarming moments. ‘Crayon Shin-Chan’ Fan Spends USD 410K on Replica House in China (Watch Video).

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVRINOX Pictures said, “We are thrilled to bring Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India for our audiences to enjoy it on the big screen. Shin chan has been a beloved character in countless Indian homes for the last two decades. Moreover this film’s vibrant depiction of Indian culture makes it all the more special. At PVR INOX Pictures, we are committed to showcasing the very best in global content, and this Indo-Japanese cinematic celebration is a perfect example of storytelling without borders”. The film is produced by Shin-Ei Animation, TV Asahi, ADK Emotions, and Futabasha, with animation production by Shin-Ei Animation. Directed by Masakazu Hashimoto. It will be released nationwide across India on Friday, September 26th, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

