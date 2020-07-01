Siddhant Chaturvedi casually felt like it was time to raise the temperature so he took his shirt off, clicked a picture and posted it on social media. Does he even know that it is a lockdown and his fans won't be able to gather outside his house in Mumbai? The actor has clearly worked out on his physique during the lockdown. It is a feat since gyms have been inaccessible since the coronavirus outbreak. Siddhant Chaturvedi Says He Will Write a Book on Acting After 10–15 Years.

Siddhant added a quirky caption to the post, "Tera Lockdown. Mera Countdown. Ye Jab Khulega. Main Phatega." And the cherry on the top, which is a hashtag he has used to describe himself - #TeraBhaiBombHai. Imaginative. Creative.

The hashtag has started a new trend, where men are posting pictures of their toned bodies using #TeraBhaiBombHai.

Check Out Siddhant Chaturvedi's Shirtless Picture Here:

Siddhant Chaturvedi has quite a few exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next romantic film, which is being proclaimed as something we have never seen. Chaturvedi will also star in Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the hit crime comedy featuring Rani Mukerji. The actor will star in a revenge drama alongside Malvika Mohanan.

Talking about Bunty Aur Babli 2, the actor has said, "I am very excited. I am very excited to present Bunty Aur Babli 2 and I am excited for people to watch it. I think after this pandemic everything will be all right with this film, which is a family entertainer,"

