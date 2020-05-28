Siddhant Chaturvedi Says He Will Write a Book on Acting After 10–15 Years

Gully Boy’s Siddhant Chaturvedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a befitting reply to a troll, who asked him to read a book on "how to act". Siddhant had asked his fans and followers on any book recommendations, on Instagram Stories. A user replied by saying: "How to act!" Siddhant said: "Zahoor (of course). Lekin abhi nahi (but nor right now). 10-15 saal baad (After 10-15 years). likhunga (I will write)." Another user wrote: "The struggling life" Siddhant Chaturvedi Expresses His Love for Falooda, Says ‘Some Things Can’t Be Made at Home’

To which, Siddharth shared a video from his audition days, where he is seen giving his stats and introduction. He wrote:"Yeh sir kitaabi gyaan nahi. (This is not bookish knowledge)." Siddhant, who shot to fame playing MC Sher in last year's "Gully Boy", will be seen in Yash Raj Films' "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and Karan Johar's untitled film. Gully Boy’s Siddhant Chaturvedi Is a ‘Couch Potato’ and His Instagram Pic Is a Proof

"Bunty Aur Babli 2" also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.