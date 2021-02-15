Actor Sonu Sood has decided to distribute electronic rickshaws to those in need in different parts of the country. He has started by distributing 100 e-rickshaws in his hometown Moga. The actor has started this initiative to help the unemployed, especially those, who have suffered because of the pandemic. Sonu Sood on 'New Mission': After Facilitating Return of Migrants, Actor to Help Repatriate Indian Students From Georgia.

Sonu tells IANS, "I plan to distribute in as many states from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar, Jharkhand, Orrisa and more. For now, I have started with my hometown Moga, in Punjab."Talking about the motive behind his action is his pledge to reduce unemployment. "I want people to be self-reliant, so that they get employment and earn their own living. After the pandemic it became very difficult for many people to maintain their employment." Sonu Sood to Extend Monetary Support to 400 Families of Deceased and Injured Migrants.

"E-rickshaws are a good way to help them. I would request everyone to not waste money or unnecessary expenses but instead give an e-rickshaw to someone in need so that they can help their families,"the actor says.

Sonu, who was appreciated nationwide for his work for immigrants during the national lockdown, will soon be seen in Telugu film Acharya.

