Tamil actor Aadhi Pinisetty and his longtime girlfriend Nikki Galrani have are now engaged. The actor exchanged rings with Nikki in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family and shared the lovely pictures from the ceremony on social media.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

