Tamil actor Aadhi Pinisetty and his longtime girlfriend Nikki Galrani have are now engaged. The actor exchanged rings with Nikki in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family and shared the lovely pictures from the ceremony on social media.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now! 24.3.2022 was special for us. We got engaged in the presence of both our families. Seeking all ur love & blessings as we take on ths new journey together🙏 pic.twitter.com/zRmf9VfXwh — Aadhi🎭 (@AadhiOfficial) March 26, 2022

