The Warriorr is the upcoming bilingual movie starring Ram Pothineni in the lead. Fans of RaPo, as he is fondly called, would be seen in a totally different avatar. His fans are looking forward to watch him in the role of a cop and that long wait would come to an end soon. Written and directed by N Lingusamy, this Tamil-Telugu bilingual film is inspired by true events. In an interview with TOI, the filmmaker had stated, “I’d say that this is also a police film. And it will be a fast-paced commercial entertainer.” The Warriorr: Ram Pothineni Shares Aadhi’s Pumped Up Poster!

The trailer and posters of The Warriorr had piqued the audiences’ curiosity to know what’s in store in this action drama. From Ram Pothineni’s avatar as a rough and tough cop to his chemistry with the female lead Krithi Shetty, there are numerous reasons that all are looking forward to watch this film. Before it releases in the theatres, let’s take a look at some of the key details of The Warriorr. The Warriorr Teaser: Ram Pothineni, Aadhi Pinnishetty and Krithi Shetty’s Action-Packed Film Is Hard-Hitting (Watch Video).

Cast – The film stars Ram Pothineni in the lead role along with Krithi Shetty, Aadhi Pinisetty, Nadhiya and Akshara Gowda.

Plot – The film will showcase how Satya aims to become a police official and his journey as DSP. It will highlight how his life changes when he comes across a notorious gangster named Guru and how he decides to deal him and his cruel activities forms the crux of the story.

Watch The Trailer Of The Warrior Below:

Release Date – The Warriorr is a Telugu–Tamil bilingual movie. Produced under Srinivasa Silver Screen’s banner, the film is all set to be released on July 14.

Review – The reviews for Ram Pothineni-starrer are not out yet. LatestLY will keep you posted once the review for The Warriorr is out!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).