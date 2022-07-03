We are moving on to the first week of July 2022 and with that there are several promising series and movies, releasing on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Voot Select and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Ranveer VS Wild With Bear Grylls, which will stream on Netflix from July 8. The interactive special show will feature superstar Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls' journey of braveness through the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower. Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer: Ranveer Singh Takes on Bears and Wolves in This Netflix Show (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Koffee with Karan Season 7, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. Hosted by Karan Johar, celebs like Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others will be part of the show. Apart from that, Modern Love Hyderabad will drop on Amazon Prime Video on July 8. The anthology series stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Naresh, Malavika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad and Ulka Gupta. Modern Love Hyderabad Trailer: Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma’s Amazon Prime Video Anthology Series Unveils Six Different Relationship Stories (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Ranveer VS Wild with Bear Grylls: July 8, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Modern Love Hyderabad: July 8, 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Koffee with Karan Season 7: July 7, 2022

Voot Select

1. The Gone Game Season 2: July 7, 2022

ZEE5

1. Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.: July 8, 2022

MX Player

1. Tera Chhalaava: July 7, 2022

Theatrical Releases Arriving On OTT Platforms

Netflix

1. Operation Romeo: July 3, 2022

2. Ante Sundaraniki: July 8, 2022 | Multi-Lingual

3. Hurdang: July 10, 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Vikram: July 8, 2022 | Multi-Lingual

SonyLIV

1. Paka (River of Blood): July 7, 2022 | Malayalam

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

