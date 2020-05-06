Aarya Completes 16 Years: Allu Arjun Fans Trend #16YearsForMagicalAARYA To Celebrate His Milestone Telugu Blockbuster

!6 Years of Aarya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Allu Arjun fans are high on energy as their favourite Telugu movi Aarya, completes 16 years. The Tollywood actor had a game changing transformation after this movie which was a pinnacle of success for him. He acquired a sea of fans with his role in the film that only continued to grow in the upcoming years. The die-hard fans of the actor decided to celebrate this moment virtually. Hence, Twitterati is trending #16YearsForMagicalAARYA with utmost enthusiasm. Allu Arjun’s Baby Girl Arha Lip-Syncs Butta Bomma Song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and She Is Irresistibly Cute! (Watch Video).

The fans are celebrating this 2004 romantic-action flick for ruling the hearts for almost less than two decades. The movie technically released on May 7 but the fans are all set to give it a throwback treat a day ahead of the main day. Here are the tweets.

Aarya Fanbase is Huge

All I can say is this film has seperate fanbase🔥 BGM Dance Songs Dialogues Acting Love Senti Comedy Punches@alluarjun ❤️ Forever favourite film Aarya💛 #16YearsForMagicalAARYA pic.twitter.com/8nGa1cX2o2 — Arjun Ki Deewani💛 (@bunnycrazyfan) May 6, 2020

Game Changer

Pointers!

There are Few movies which hold a special place in our hearts and will be cherished forever. 'AARYA' movie is one of them. Let's Celebrate 16th Anniversary of @alluarjun 's AARYA movie with this hashtag#16YearsForMagicalAARYA pic.twitter.com/z3spagCGFU — bunny Sai🔥 (@jessy_sai) May 6, 2020

Phenomenal

#16YearsForMagicalAARYA Phenomenal growth of Allu Arjun in Kerala started from here, Allu Arjun to Mallu Arjun. Aarya was a trend setter movie among Kerala youths. pic.twitter.com/RAGRMzJUef — Snehasallapam (SS) (@SSTweeps) May 6, 2020

It's an Emotion

The film is directed by Sukumar who debuted through this flick as a director. Much to the surprise of everyone, it was declared as a blockbuster on its release. It also had Anu Mehta, and Siva Balaji in crucial roles. The soundtrack of the movie was a rage in Andhra Pradesh and other states down South. In fact, the peppy dance song, "Aa Ante Amalapuram" swiftly made way to the other states of the country. It was loved by the dance lovers all over the country irrespective of the language barrier. As the movie hits number sixteen, fans would definitely want a special message from the star himself! Let's wait!