Allu Arjun’s Baby Girl Arha Lip-Syncs Butta Bomma Song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and She Is Irresistibly Cute! (Watch Video)

Allu Arjun with daughter Arha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are blessed with two adorable munchkins - a son named Ayaan and a daughter named Arha. We often get to catch a glimpse of the cutie pies on Instagram, courtesy their lovely parents. This time mommy Sneha has posted a super duper cute video on her Instagram account and we bet, it will keep your quarantine blues at bay. This is a video of baby girl Arha lip-syncing the song “Butta Bomma” from Allu Arjun’s last release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and we got to say, she is irresistibly cute. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Movie Review: Allu Arjun – Pooja Hegde Starrer Is an Entertaining Film, Gets A Thumbs Up From Critics.

The songs of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo were composed by S Thaman and “Butta Bomma” was one of the hit tracks, sung by Armaan Malik. On February 25, the team had released the video of this track and looks like fans just cannot get enough of it. Talking about Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha, she was seen dressed in a blue colour outfit, tied her hair into a messy bun and with a cute smile she did the lip-syncing. After such an adorable performance, which mother wouldn’t want to share the video on social media platform? Thank you Allu Sneha Reddy for giving us a glimpse of baby Arha’s adorable lip-syncing act on such a hit track. Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to be Remade in Hindi and Kartik Aaryan Roped in to Play the Lead Role?

Arha Lip-Syncs Butta Bomma Song

Our lil #buttabomma singing #buttabomma #quarantinefun

The Original Track

It was recently when we saw Australian cricketer David Warner dancing to this popular track with his wife Candice Warner, and fans couldn’t remain calm. Well, Pooja Hedge and Allu Arjun’s song “Butta Bomma” is one such number that one could neither stop singing nor grooving!