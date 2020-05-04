Acharya: Kajal Aggarwal Has Not Walked Out Of Megastar Chiranjeevi Starrer, Confirms Actress’ Team

Kajal Aggarwal, Megastar Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming flick Acharya is directed by Kortala Siva. Fans have been curiously waiting to know more updates on this mega budget movie. But rumours started doing rounds that the film’s lead heroine Kajal Aggarwal has walked out of this project. Speculations were doing rounds that the actress decided to walk out of the film owing to date issues. But her team has put forth a clarification citing that Kajal Aggawal is very much a part of this film and has not quit this project. Acharya: Shooting of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Film Gets Stalled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Kajal Aggarwal’s manager confirmed that she has received the advance for this upcoming movie, reports Tollywood.Net. The manager further revealed that she would soon be joining the sets of the film once the lockdown is lifted. The project has been stalled ever since nationwide lockdown has been imposed. This role was initially offered to Trisha Krishnan but later walked out. On March 13, she took to Twitter to confirm about the same and also mentioned she made an exit from this project due to creative differences. Trisha Walks Out Of Chiranjeevi's Acharya Citing 'Creative Differences' - Read Tweet.

Talking about this movie, Megastar Chiranjeevi had told TOI, "It is a socio-political entertainer that depicts a man's fight to conserve natural resources. My role is an intense one, both physically and intellectually. Like Koratala Siva's earlier films, Acharya too drives across a strong message without sounding too preachy."