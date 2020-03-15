Acharya: Shooting of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Film Gets Stalled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Megastar Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With each passing day, the tensions across the globe due to coronavirus outbreak is just piling up. There seems to be no end to it and the government and healthcare departments around the world are ensuring to provide the best of precautionary measures to individuals in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Members of the entertainment industry and other fields as well are also cooperating by posting the film’s release dates and delaying other events. As per the latest update, the makers of Acharya, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, have also decided to stall the shooting of the film due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. Chiru 152: Sonu Sood Expresses His Excitement on Being a Part of Chiranjeevi’s Upcoming Film.

Be it Hindi or South Cinema, filmmakers, producers and actors have decided to delay the shoots of their projects. This is being done considering the health risk involved of the cast and crew. Industry expert Baraju has shared a statement on Twitter (in Telugu language), in which it is said that the makers of Acharya have decided to postpone the shooting of the film and the state government is also ensuring the safety of the public. Chiru 152: Mahesh Babu to Play a Cameo in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Film?

Statement On Acharya Shooting

There have been many other projects that have been stalled in order to contain the spread of the virus. Celebs have come forward and urged the general public to avoid being at large gathering and maintain hygiene protocols. Across numerous states in the country, orders have been issued to close down malls and theatres until further notice.